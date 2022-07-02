Mark Smith Sells 2,297 Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Stock

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) insider Mark Smith sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total value of £4,961.52 ($6,087.01).

Shares of BILN opened at GBX 218 ($2.67) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.28. The company has a market capitalization of £28.20 million and a P/E ratio of 21,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63. Billington Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 319 ($3.91).

Get Billington alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Billington’s payout ratio is currently 425.00%.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.