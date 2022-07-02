Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Acquires £38,300 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) insider Caroline Foulger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 383 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($46,988.10).
OCI stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.66) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 348 ($4.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 454 ($5.57). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 398.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 406.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £676.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2.75.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
