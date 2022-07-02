James Andrew Roper Sells 900 Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($17.18), for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,458.23).

LON:CHH opened at GBX 1,400 ($17.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £154.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,684.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,421.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,550.91. Churchill China plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,300 ($15.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,050 ($25.15).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a GBX 17.30 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is 17.63%.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

