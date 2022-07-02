Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Clodagh Moriarty Purchases 25,025 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Clodagh Moriarty acquired 25,025 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($36,535.09).

TW stock opened at GBX 116.65 ($1.43) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1 year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.27).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.34) to GBX 189 ($2.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.34).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

