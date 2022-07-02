Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires £5,380.38 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,600.88).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 401.60 ($4.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.44). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 419.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 424.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Aviva alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.61) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.38) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 520 ($6.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 525.71 ($6.45).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.