Insider Buying: M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Purchases 20,075 Shares of Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider Edward Braham acquired 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £39,547.75 ($48,518.89).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 192.20 ($2.36) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 210.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. M&G plc has a one year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 240.40 ($2.95). The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 217 ($2.66) to GBX 226 ($2.77) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($2.91) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 241 ($2.96).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

