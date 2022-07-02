Robert P. King Purchases 20,000 Shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating) insider Robert P. King bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,324.01).

LON GPM opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.45) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.06. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 36 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.67).

Get Golden Prospect Precious Metals alerts:

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.