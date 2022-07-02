Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET) Insider Acquires £31,999.74 in Stock

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) insider David Fletcher purchased 40,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £31,999.74 ($39,258.67).
Shares of LON AEET opened at GBX 77 ($0.94) on Friday. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 72 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 99 ($1.21).
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Company Profile
