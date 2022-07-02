Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET) Insider Acquires £31,999.74 in Stock

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) insider David Fletcher purchased 40,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £31,999.74 ($39,258.67).

Shares of LON AEET opened at GBX 77 ($0.94) on Friday. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 72 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 99 ($1.21).

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

