QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Sells £428,071.38 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.45), for a total value of £428,071.38 ($525,176.52).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 41 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($184.10).

On Monday, April 11th, Steve Wadey purchased 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($183.98).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 374.60 ($4.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 376.20 ($4.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 356.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.17. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

QQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.70) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 355 ($4.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.91) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

About QinetiQ Group (Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.