Randeep Singh Grewal Acquires 7,075 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £10,612.50 ($13,019.87).
LON:BBH opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.87) on Friday. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132.40 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 209.50 ($2.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.66.
About Bellevue Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.