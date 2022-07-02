Randeep Singh Grewal Acquires 7,075 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £10,612.50 ($13,019.87).

LON:BBH opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.87) on Friday. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132.40 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 209.50 ($2.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.66.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

