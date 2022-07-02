Robert Ware Sells 200,174 Shares of Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) Stock

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Rating) insider Robert Ware sold 200,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.39), for a total value of £226,196.62 ($277,507.81).

MVI stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.30 million and a P/E ratio of 383.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.03. Marwyn Value Investors Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

