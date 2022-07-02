Philip Austin Buys 13,818 Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Stock

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) insider Philip Austin bought 13,818 shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £14,923.44 ($18,308.72).

Shares of LON ORIT opened at GBX 107.40 ($1.32) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £606.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 99.50 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.20 ($1.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

