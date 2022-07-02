ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases £208,303.41 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 301,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($255,555.65).

ITV stock opened at GBX 65.62 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 63.36 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 130.90 ($1.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.14) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 114 ($1.40).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

