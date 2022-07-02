Julia Wilson Sells 14,430 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Julia Wilson sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($13.57), for a total transaction of £159,595.80 ($195,799.04).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Julia Wilson sold 26,080 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,128 ($13.84), for a total transaction of £294,182.40 ($360,915.72).

On Thursday, May 26th, Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.36), for a total transaction of £314,201.92 ($385,476.53).

On Friday, April 29th, Julia Wilson acquired 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,296 ($15.90) per share, for a total transaction of £142.56 ($174.90).

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,102 ($13.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 266.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,215.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,308.55. 3i Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,042 ($12.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.49).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.72%.

III has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($17.72) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.66) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.57) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,221.33 ($14.98).

3i Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.