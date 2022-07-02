Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Brian Raven Acquires 120,000 Shares

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) insider Brian Raven bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,777.70).

Shares of Tavistock Investments stock opened at GBX 8.40 ($0.10) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £46.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.54. Tavistock Investments Plc has a one year low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 0.07 ($0.00) dividend. This is a boost from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Tavistock Investments’s payout ratio is 0.01%.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

