Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCYG. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

PCYG stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

