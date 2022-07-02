Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Haywood Securities

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WCP. National Bankshares cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.43.

WCP opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$364,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,998 shares in the company, valued at C$2,987,649.18. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$239,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,541,019. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,600 shares of company stock valued at $558,158.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

