StockNews.com Lowers NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) to Hold

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NC stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $289.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.14. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

