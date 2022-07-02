Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.25. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

