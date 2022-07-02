StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $64.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.72.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trevena during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.