Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $3,027,591. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $367,905,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,344,000 after buying an additional 300,614 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5,440.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 298,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,987,000 after buying an additional 293,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

