Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $63.80

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $284,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,355.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,952 shares of company stock worth $6,094,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,173,000 after purchasing an additional 226,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,692,000 after purchasing an additional 166,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -384.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Verint Systems has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $56.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

