Analysts Set SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Price Target at $26.50

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on SIG Group from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SCBGF opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. SIG Group has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

