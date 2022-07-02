Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target at $43.50

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

