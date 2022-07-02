Analysts Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) PT at $152.17

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $120.35 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average is $131.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.