Financial Analysis: Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) versus Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enel and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel N/A N/A N/A Dominion Energy 20.81% 12.99% 3.28%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enel and Dominion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 0 2 6 0 2.75 Dominion Energy 1 3 3 0 2.29

Enel presently has a consensus price target of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $84.57, suggesting a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Enel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enel is more favorable than Dominion Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enel and Dominion Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $104.12 billion 0.54 $3.77 billion $0.28 19.71 Dominion Energy $13.96 billion 4.72 $3.29 billion $3.58 22.69

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Dominion Energy. Enel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enel has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Enel pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dominion Energy pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dominion Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Dominion Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Enel on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in various activities, such as energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation, maintenance, and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, storage, transportation, distribution, and sales activities, as well as distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2021, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30.2 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,700 miles of electric transmission lines; 78,000 miles of electric distribution lines; and 95,700 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. It serves approximately 7 million customers. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

