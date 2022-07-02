Analyzing Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) & Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group 5.13% 35.33% 10.56% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Penske Automotive Group and Cazoo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group 1 1 3 0 2.40 Cazoo Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus target price of $116.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. Cazoo Group has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 225.69%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Penske Automotive Group.

Volatility & Risk

Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Cazoo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group $25.55 billion 0.32 $1.19 billion $17.42 6.13 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.61 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Cazoo Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, and related products and services comprise vehicle and collision repair services, as well as placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products; and wholesale of parts. It also operates a heavy and medium duty truck dealership, which offers Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks, buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles with associated parts in Australia, New Zealand, and portions of the Pacific. Further, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. The company operates 320 retail automotive franchises, including 146 franchises located in the United States and 174 franchises located outside of the United States; 23 CarShop used vehicle dealerships in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 37 commercial truck dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Utah, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, and Oregon, as well as Canada. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Cazoo Group (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

