Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

COST opened at $479.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.88 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

