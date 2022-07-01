Bank of New Hampshire Has $320,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in AT&T were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

