Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $277.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

