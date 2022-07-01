Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.