GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34.2% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average is $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

