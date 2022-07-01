Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.