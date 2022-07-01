Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.07.

NYSE:GS opened at $297.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

