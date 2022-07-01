Well Done LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $673.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $754.84 and its 200-day moving average is $889.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

