Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is BNC Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $673.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $889.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.