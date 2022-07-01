The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 28.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 24,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.31 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

