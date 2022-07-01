GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 300 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.76.

Shares of COP opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

