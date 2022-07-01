Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 806 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $25,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $246.53 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.18.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

