General Mills, Inc. (GIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.45 on Friday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.45.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.