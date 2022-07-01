Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $413,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $213.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.59.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

