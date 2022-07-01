Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

