Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778,352 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of C opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

