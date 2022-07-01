iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $150,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $819,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $814,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

