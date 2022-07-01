Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $43,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $429.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.