iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Trimmed by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

