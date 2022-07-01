Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $273,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in Intel by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 37,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

