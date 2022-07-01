iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IVV stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

