Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.