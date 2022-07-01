Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Decreased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Citigroup stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

